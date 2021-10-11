Report

IHEC issues clarification regarding the election results announcement

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-11T12:06:47+0000
IHEC issues clarification regarding the election results announcement

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission issued a clarification regarding the election results announcement.

Commission spokeswoman Jumana Al-Ghalay told Shafaq News Agency, "All election results will be announced today evening," noting, "they will be shown on 24 screens in Baghdad and all Iraqi governorates."

She added that the results will also be published on IHEC's website.

Earlier today, the Chairman of IHEC's Board of Commissioners held a press conference to announce the preliminary results of the legislative elections, but did not disclose them.

During the conference, Jalil Adnan said, "The results of the general and special elections were announced in Diyala, Qadisiyah, al-Muthanna, Maysan, Wasit, Duhok, Saladin, Karbala, Najaf, and Erbil."

He added, "You can access the website of the Electoral Commission, to view the preliminary results in the aforementioned governorates."

The Electoral Commission is now preparing to announce the results of the elections, according to Adnan.

