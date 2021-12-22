Report

IHEC is behind postponing the Federal Court's decision regarding the election results

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-22T18:26:10+0000
Shafaq News/ A reliable political source revealed today the "real" reason that prompted the Federal Court to postpone its decision regarding the lawsuit filed by the leader of the Al-Fatah coalition, Hadi Al-Amiri, demanding the annulment of the election results.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The failure of the Electoral Commission to answer the technical questions submitted by the Federal Court was the main reason behind the postponement of the ruling session to next Sunday."

He added that IHEC has been procrastinating in not sending the answer to the appeals, due to the presence of real legal violations, including the failure to disclose the content of the examiner's report, along with other technical details that would greatly change the announced results.

It is worth noting that the Federal Supreme Court in Iraq had announced setting December 26, 2021 as the date for issuing its decision on al-Amiri's lawsuit.

