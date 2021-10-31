Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

IHEC has completed the manual recount in six governorates

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-31T16:56:09+0000
IHEC has completed the manual recount in six governorates

Shafaq News/ The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) has completed the manual recount of the ballots in the contested Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in Erbil, Kirkuk, Karbala, al-Diwaniyah, al-Muthanna, and al-Anbar.

"The recount took place in the presence of the contesting candidates' representatives, international observers, and media," a statement of IHEC said, "the result will be submitted to the board of commissioners."

Recounting the ballots of the contested EVMs in Dhi Qar will take place on Monday and Tuesday, the statement added. 

Earlier today, a member of IHEC's media team, Imad Jamil, told Shafaq News Agency that EVMs contested in Karbala are 10, Erbil 29, Kirkuk 67, al-Muthanna 10, al-Diwaniyah 4, and al-Anbar 6.  Yesterday, Saturday, the IHEC announced that the results of the contested EVMs in al-Karkh/Baghdad were 100% identical to the preliminary results announced online

related

IHEC cracks a list of prohibitions to regulate electoral campaigning 

Date: 2021-06-19 16:04:58
IHEC cracks a list of prohibitions to regulate electoral campaigning 

IHEC: 95% of the manual recount process has been completed

Date: 2021-10-16 12:52:30
IHEC: 95% of the manual recount process has been completed

IHEC conducts its first tour to meet with voters in Baghdad 

Date: 2021-07-26 07:52:18
IHEC conducts its first tour to meet with voters in Baghdad 

IHEC approves manual recounting in 297 electoral stations 

Date: 2021-10-24 18:48:35
IHEC approves manual recounting in 297 electoral stations 

IHEC: special pollings will take place on October 8

Date: 2021-09-18 17:28:41
IHEC: special pollings will take place on October 8

IHEC rejects 86 appeals against the election results

Date: 2021-10-25 19:16:35
IHEC rejects 86 appeals against the election results

IHEC forms committees to monitor violations on the election day

Date: 2021-09-23 09:47:52
IHEC forms committees to monitor violations on the election day

IHEC: manual recount results are 100% compatible with the electronic in Babel

Date: 2021-10-28 11:46:05
IHEC: manual recount results are 100% compatible with the electronic in Babel