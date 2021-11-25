IHEC: hand and electronic recount are 100% consistent in Nineveh

Shafaq News/ The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) has completed the hand recount and re-tallying of the ballots in the contested Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in Nineveh, a statement said earlier on Thursday.

The statement said that the recount took place in the presence of representatives of the appealing candidates, international observers, and authorized media persons.

IHEC said that the results of the hand recount were "100% consistent with the electronic recount."

"The Committee in charge submitted its report to the board of commissioners, which recommended referring the results to the Judicial Commission for the Election," the statement said.