Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

IHEC forms committees to monitor violations on the election day

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-23T09:47:52+0000
IHEC forms committees to monitor violations on the election day

Shafaq News/ The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) announced today forming committees to monitor violations and complaints on the polling day. 

 The Chairman of the Board of Commissioners, Jalil Adnan, said in a press conference that the commission is focusing on Kirkuk's elections, noting that in the past, there was only one monitoring committee, now several ones have been formed to monitor complaints to prevent the occurrence of any violations.

Adnan told Shafaq News agency's reporter, "We will deal with any complaint by taking measures."

 On the other hand, he said that the Commission has updated 30 million cards, out of a total of 32 million.

 For his part, the Rapporteur of the Board of Commissioners, Fattah Muhammad, said that IHEC is not a judicial or investigative body, but it is obligated to take strict measures against anyone who commits any violation.

related

IHEC announces the candidates running for the next election

Date: 2021-03-04 15:47:09
IHEC announces the candidates running for the next election

IHEC extends voters' registration until mid-April

Date: 2021-04-04 08:08:07
IHEC extends voters' registration until mid-April

IHEC extends the electoral registration deadlines

Date: 2021-04-15 13:10:12
IHEC extends the electoral registration deadlines

IHEC is adamant about conducting the elections on date

Date: 2021-04-18 06:34:41
IHEC is adamant about conducting the elections on date

IHEC to form a committee to scrutinize the candidates

Date: 2021-05-07 18:45:06
IHEC to form a committee to scrutinize the candidates

IHEC cracks a list of prohibitions to regulate electoral campaigning 

Date: 2021-06-19 16:04:58
IHEC cracks a list of prohibitions to regulate electoral campaigning 

IHEC conducts its first tour to meet with voters in Baghdad 

Date: 2021-07-26 07:52:18
IHEC conducts its first tour to meet with voters in Baghdad 

IHEC: special pollings will take place on October 8

Date: 2021-09-18 17:28:41
IHEC: special pollings will take place on October 8