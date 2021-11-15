Report

IHEC finishes the manual recounting of the ballots in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-15T14:48:56+0000
IHEC finishes the manual recounting of the ballots in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The Independent High Electoral Commission in Iraq announced that the results of the manual recounting of the ballots in several contested electronic voting machines (EVM) in Baghdad's sixth constituency, were identical to the previously announced results.

The Commission said the counting was carried out in the sixth constituency (Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa Elections Office), and included 108 stations, stressing that the results were identical, except for the boxes of eight stations in which ballot papers were found to be invalid.

According to its statement, the commission has submitted the results to the Board of Commissioners, who in turn will submit them to the Judicial Authority to issue a verdict, adding that the procedures were carried out in the presence of international observers and civil society organizations representatives who are specialized in observing elections, in addition to agents of political entities, to follow up on the process by the applicable regulations.

