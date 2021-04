Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) extended the deadline for updating the voter's rolls until mid-April.

Abd al-Razaq Mushir, IHEC's coordinator in Erbil, said in a press conference held today, Sunday, that registration centers will be opened until April 15.

He added that 53 centers are currently active in Erbil, in addition to roaming field teams.

Mushir said that Erbil's office received 40 thousand electoral IDs, and they will be distributed very soon.