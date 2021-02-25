IHEC extends the electoral registration deadlines

Shafaq News/ The Independent High Electoral Commission pushed back the closing date for candidates to register in parliamentary elections.

The Commission said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, "the chair and the members of the Commission decided in the session convened today in the presence of the head Electoral Assistance (UNAMI), Aamir Arain, extending the registration period for alliances till 1/5/2021, and the period of submission of the candidate's list till 17/4/2021."

The Commission added that these deadlines are inextensible for technical purposes.