IHEC extends registration period for Provincial Council elections

Shafaq News / The Board of Commissioners of the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) decided on Sunday to extend the deadline for political alliances' registration until the following Sunday, August 6th.

In a statement today, IHEC clarified that this decision was made "to allow wider participation in the elections of the non-regular provincial councils, which are scheduled to be held on December 18, 2023."

The Iraqi Cabinet had previously set December 18, 2023, as the date for conducting the elections for the provincial councils in June of this year.