IHEC excludes 20 candidates for violating Article 8 of the Elections Law

Shafaq News / The Independent High Electoral Commission announced on Sunday that the Board of Commissioners had excluded 20 candidates from running for the upcoming elections, for violating the provisions of Paragraph Three of Article 8 of the Elections Law, including the prominent Sunni leader Ahmed Abdullah al-Jubouri, “Abu Mazen”.

A statement by the Commission stated that the list of excluded names consisted of:

1- Diab Muhammad Muhammad Asaad 2- Raysan Miqdad Hussain al-Gharawi 3- Nadhim Zayer Hattab Taaban 4- Nabil Muhammad Munshid Manahi 5- Ali Darwish Ali Darwish 6- Faleh Abd al-Aali Taher Hussain 7- Ali Yusef Hammoud Talfah 8- Ali Salem Saad Nabhan 9- Kazem Jalawi Dughaish Haji Al-Budairi 10- Basem Abdullah Sultan 11- Ali Hadi Salih Mohi 12- Hassan Farhan Hussain Khalifa 13- Hanan Hindi Hamad Anaz 14- Hayat Kadhim Salman Dagr 15- Basman Thanun Saeed Al-Zahir 16- Ahmed Ismail Majeed Bahran 17- Iyad Abboud Hammoud Muhammad 18- Muhammad Husayn Ali Khudair 19- Ahmad Abdullah Abd Khalaf- 20- Maarouf Jasim Abboud Mahdi al-Shammari