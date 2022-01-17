IHEC elects a new head of the Electoral Administration

Shafaq News/ The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) on Monday elected Judge Amer Moussa Mohammad as a new head of the third cycle of the Electoral Administration.

An IHEC statement said that the board of Commissioners convened under the chairmanship of Judge Jalil Adnan Khalaf to elect a new head of the electoral administration after the end of Judge Abbas Farhan Hasan's mandate as the head of the second cycle.

The statement said that the secret ballot showed that Judge Mohammad was elected by the majority of the votes.

The third Article of IHEC's internal law stipulates that the board of commissioners chooses one of its members to run the electoral administration. The elected head serves for a single non-renewable term.