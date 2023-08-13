IHEC dispels withdrawal rumors for provincial council elections

Shafaq News / Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) revealed the truth behind the purported withdrawal of candidates from the upcoming provincial council elections on Sunday.

Emad Jameel, the head of the commission's media team, informed Shafaq News Agency that "In Dhi Qar province, there are 13 alliances, and in Maysan province, there are more than 10 alliances. The same applies to Najaf and other provinces. These alliances have been delayed in submitting their candidates due to the need for finalizations and agreements. Hence, it has been difficult for them to present all these candidates within the specified period set by the commission."

Jameel disclosed, "the Board of Commissioners is currently in session, and there will be a move towards extending the candidate submission period, to provide ample time for candidates to apply. There is no withdrawal, quite the contrary. In the coming days, official documents will be submitted for the candidates. There will be more than 3,000 candidates across Iraq for the provincial council elections."