IHEC discloses the latest updates on the manual counting

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-31T11:51:26+0000
IHEC discloses the latest updates on the manual counting

Shafaq News/ The Independent High Electoral Commission in Iraq disclosed today the latest details of the ongoing manual counting.

Imad Jamil, a member of the Commission's media team, told Shafaq News Agency, "Today, the electoral stations whose results are contested will be manually counted in six governorates, which are Karbala with 101 stations, Erbil with 29 stations, Kirkuk 67 stations, al-Muthanna 10 stations, al-Diwaniyah 4 stations, and al-Anbar 6 stations."

"The next two days will be dedicated to Dhi Qar, as it includes more than 600 stations, Saladin that has 325 stations, and Basra with its 162 stations."

Yesterday, the Independent High Electoral Commission announced that the results of the contested polling stations in al-Karkh side of Baghdad were 100% identical to the digital counting results.

