IHEC denies reports delivering non-biometric electoral cards

Shafaq News/ The Independent High Electoral Commission denied on Thursday delivering non-biometric cards to voters.

IHEC spokesman, Jumana Al-Ghalay, told Shafaq News Agency, "The reports about distributing non-biometric or short-term cards to voters are unfounded."

She added, "the biometric card is the only card approved currently by the Electoral Commission and the only one distributed to voters."

Al-Ghalay called on voters born in 2001, 2002, and 2003 to visit registration centers to register their data to receive biometric cards.

The Early Iraqi Parliamentary Elections, scheduled for October 2021, deploys a new electoral law that compacts the electoral districts to the administrative units and abandons list-voting.