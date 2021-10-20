IHEC denies addressing appeals against the election results

Shafaq News/ The Independent High Electoral Commission in Iraq denied today that all appeals submitted against the preliminary results of the parliamentary elections have been addressed.

Imad Jamil, a member of the commission's media team, told Shafaq News Agency, "The news that all appeals submitted against the preliminary results of the early parliamentary elections have been addressed are incorrect, as the commission does not have the right to reject all appeals."

"The Independent High Electoral Commission in Iraq has submitted the appeals to the judiciary, and the process of filing them will be completed in the coming hours. The Commission has nothing to do with the issue of rejecting or accepting appeals", he added.

IHEC announced, on Tuesday, that the number of complaints submitted on the results of the elections reached 379, including 361 on general voting, 27 on special voting, and nine on manual counting.