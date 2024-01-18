IHEC declares Burhan Al-Nimrawi as replacement deputy for former Parliament Speaker

Shafaq News / The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) announced on Thursday the designation of Burhan Al-Nimrawi as an alternative deputy in the Iraqi Parliament, replacing the former Speaker of Parliament, Mohammad Al-Halbousi, following the early parliamentary elections held in October 2021.

The Commission stated that the decision was made after discussions by the Council of Commissioners regarding the alternative deputy for Al-Halbousi. The replacement candidate, Burhan Nasser Mohammed Fahad Al-Nimrawi, belonging to the same bloc as the replaced member, Mohammad Rikan Al-Halbousi, was chosen from the "Takaddom" Alliance list for Al-Anbar governorate, having received the highest number of votes among the losing candidates with 6716 votes.

The Federal Supreme Court, Iraq's highest judicial authority, had previously ruled on November 14, 2023, to terminate the membership of Parliament Speaker Mohammad Al-Halbousi based on a legal suit filed against him by Member of Parliament Laith Al-Dulaimi.