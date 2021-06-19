IHEC cracks a list of prohibitions to regulate electoral campaigning

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-19T16:04:58+0000

Shafaq News/ The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) on Saturday ratified the controls of the electoral campaigns ahead of the scheduled date of the parliamentary elections on October 10. According to the Iraqi Official News Agency, IHEC's spokesperson Jomana al-Ghalay said, "the board of Commissioners ratified the internal order that regulates the electoral campaigns," adding, "the Commission coordinates with Baghdad Secretariat and Municipalities on the locations where electoral campaigning is prohibited." Al-Ghalay rolled a list of prohibitions that included: - using adhesives or writing on the walls -distributing leaflets, photos, and advertisements anywhere within a hundred meters diameter from balloting locations -using the advertising tools of IHEC -using government departments, Ministries' building, and places of worship for electoral campaigning or activities -using the state's logo -intimidating the voters or promising them with material or moral benefits in exchange for their votes -promoting violence, hatred, sectarianism, nationalism, tribalism, or regionalism -assaulting the campaigns of other candidates, parties, or coalitions -promoting electoral programs, brochures, or cards under the name of people not running for the elections

related

IHEC to form a committee to scrutinize the candidates

Date: 2021-05-07 18:45:06

IHEC voted for Judge Jalil Khalaf to head the committee in the presence of UNAMI

Date: 2021-01-12 10:56:17

IHEC announces the candidates running for the next election

Date: 2021-03-04 15:47:09

IHEC extends voters' registration until mid-April

Date: 2021-04-04 08:08:07

IHEC extends the electoral registration deadlines

Date: 2021-04-15 13:10:12

IHEC is adamant about conducting the elections on date

Date: 2021-04-18 06:34:41