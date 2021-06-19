IHEC cracks a list of prohibitions to regulate electoral campaigning
Shafaq News/ The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) on Saturday ratified the controls of the electoral campaigns ahead of the scheduled date of the parliamentary elections on October 10.
According to the Iraqi Official News Agency, IHEC's spokesperson Jomana al-Ghalay said, "the board of Commissioners ratified the internal order that regulates the electoral campaigns," adding, "the Commission coordinates with Baghdad Secretariat and Municipalities on the locations where electoral campaigning is prohibited."
Al-Ghalay rolled a list of prohibitions that included:
- using adhesives or writing on the walls
-distributing leaflets, photos, and advertisements anywhere within a hundred meters diameter from balloting locations
-using the advertising tools of IHEC
-using government departments, Ministries' building, and places of worship for electoral campaigning or activities
-using the state's logo
-intimidating the voters or promising them with material or moral benefits in exchange for their votes
-promoting violence, hatred, sectarianism, nationalism, tribalism, or regionalism
-assaulting the campaigns of other candidates, parties, or coalitions
-promoting electoral programs, brochures, or cards under the name of people not running for the elections