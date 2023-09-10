IHEC confirms readiness for 2023 provincial council elections

Shafaq News / The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) confirmed its readiness to conduct the provincial council elections scheduled for December 18, 2023. This affirmation came during Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani's meeting with the Chairman of the Commissioners' Council at the Commission, the Head of the Electoral Department, and the Commission's members. During the meeting, they discussed the ongoing preparations for the elections.

Prime Minister Al Sudani expressed the government's unwavering support for IHEC's work to ensure that the local elections are characterized by integrity and transparency. He emphasized the importance of broad public participation and pledged maximum efforts to ensure the success of this democratic exercise, with its results genuinely reflecting the will of the Iraqi people.

The Chairman of the Commissioners' Council highlighted the increasing pace of work by IHEC and the execution of the requirements for a successful electoral process in all Iraqi governorates, including Kirkuk.

Additionally, the Head of the Electoral Department reported that more than 90% of the operational timetable has been completed, indicating the Commission's readiness to hold the elections as scheduled.