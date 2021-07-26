IHEC conducts its first tour to meet with voters in Baghdad 

Shafaq News / The Independent High Electoral Commission conducted today its first field tour in Baghdad to communicate with voters, renewing its commitment to fulfilling the upcoming parliamentary elections' requirmnets within their scheduled date on October 10.

IHEC'S weekly speech said that free electoral propaganda is a right guaranteed to the candidate under the provisions of Elections Law No. (9) of 2020, Chapter Seven / electoral propaganda.

Commission spokesperson Jumana Ghalay indicated that the Board of Commissioners decided to launch the electoral campaigns for the candidates on 7/8/2021 to continue until 6 a.m. on Thursday, 7/10/2021.

According to Ghalay, the Electoral Commission has formed monitoring committees to follow up on the candidates' electoral campaigns and compliance with the electoral campaign system No. (5) of 2020, and the memorandum of cooperation signed by the Commission with the Baghdad Municipality regarding coordination of work and support in following up the promotion mechanism in streets, squares, and roads, and coordination with municipal departments spread throughout Iraq.

She noted that the Commission also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Media and Communications Commission, to follow up on the audio-visual media's electoral propaganda.

As by Ghalay, the Commission's media team completed its "first field tour in the Karrada area of Baghdad, to communicate directly with the voters, consider their observations, and deliver a full picture of the Commission's approach that the Board of Commissioners has established.