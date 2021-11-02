Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

IHEC completes the manual counting in two governorates

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-02T16:48:14+0000
IHEC completes the manual counting in two governorates

Shafaq News/Iraq's High Electoral Commission announced today, Tuesday, the completion of the manual counting in the polling stations in the governorates of Dhi Qar and Saladin.

According to a statement, the manual counting took place in the presence of candidates' representatives, international observers, and authorized media personnel.

The Commission added that it will submit the result of the manual counting in these two governorates to the Board of Commissioners to take the appropriate recommendation."

In the same context, tomorrow, Wednesday, IHEC will start counting in the polling stations of Basra Governorate.

related

Security forces prevent protesters from tearing up electoral posters in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-09-05 17:17:43
Security forces prevent protesters from tearing up electoral posters in Dhi Qar

Demonstrators to stand in Solidarity with Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-03-01 13:01:37
Demonstrators to stand in Solidarity with Dhi Qar

Violent skirmishes erupt between clan members north of Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-06-06 20:55:09
Violent skirmishes erupt between clan members north of Dhi Qar

Dhi Qar denies receiving a new roster of applicants to the governorate's oil company

Date: 2021-05-05 16:57:05
Dhi Qar denies receiving a new roster of applicants to the governorate's oil company

Tishreen revolutionaries disown of other demonstrators who conduct assault on the Government buildings

Date: 2021-05-31 11:42:47
Tishreen revolutionaries disown of other demonstrators who conduct assault on the Government buildings

Four employees of the Dhi Qar Oil company arrested for bribery

Date: 2021-03-29 18:33:16
Four employees of the Dhi Qar Oil company arrested for bribery

Dhi Qar demonstrators block Al-Nasr Bridge

Date: 2021-02-10 10:42:42
Dhi Qar demonstrators block Al-Nasr Bridge

Mass resignation of hospital directors in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-07-17 20:23:11
Mass resignation of hospital directors in Dhi Qar