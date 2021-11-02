IHEC completes the manual counting in two governorates

Shafaq News/Iraq's High Electoral Commission announced today, Tuesday, the completion of the manual counting in the polling stations in the governorates of Dhi Qar and Saladin.

According to a statement, the manual counting took place in the presence of candidates' representatives, international observers, and authorized media personnel.

The Commission added that it will submit the result of the manual counting in these two governorates to the Board of Commissioners to take the appropriate recommendation."

In the same context, tomorrow, Wednesday, IHEC will start counting in the polling stations of Basra Governorate.