IHEC clarifies the voting mechanism for vulnerable groups

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-28T16:25:59+0000
IHEC clarifies the voting mechanism for vulnerable groups

Shafaq News/ The Independent High Electoral Commission in Iraq clarified the voting mechanism for vulnerable groups.

"The Independent High Electoral Commission has precautionary measures to secure the votes of people with chronic diseases, the elderly, the infirm and the blind, using the biometric card," IHEC spokeswoman Jumana Al-Ghalay told Shafaq News Agency.

"The commission will know whose name is repeated on polling day and will take the necessary measures by referring all involved violators, not just the voter, to the judiciary to take legal measures against them."

Al-Ghalay indicated that the voter will not find his name in two stations, as the Korean Miro Company with the German Examining Company allocated the devices to the voters of each station exclusively, with 450 voters in each station.

Iraq is preparing to hold its early parliamentary elections on the tenth of next October.

