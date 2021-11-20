IHEC: canceling some votes is based on a judiciary decision

Shafaq News/Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission revealed today, Saturday, the reason for canceling the elections results in several polling stations.

Imad Jalil, a member of the Commission media team, told Shafaq News that canceling the results in some polling stations and stations was based on the judiciary's decision, not because of fraud.

He added, "canceling the results came due to technical issues such as the repetition of fingerprinting or equipment malfunction."

The judiciary had announced that eight candidates from the losing Shiite political forces in the elections are now winners.

Yesterday, Friday, the Coordinating Committee for Demonstrations and Sit-ins Rejecting the Election Results praised the Iraqi judiciary's decision.