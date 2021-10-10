Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

IHEC begins counting votes in all polling centers

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-10T17:08:30+0000
IHEC begins counting votes in all polling centers

Shafaq News/ Shafaq News Agency correspondents across Iraq reported that the process of counting votes has begun.

IHEC staff deployed in the polling centers began counting the ballot papers to be registered and transported with the ballot boxes to the designated warehouses.

Our reporters said that IHEC will collect the votes in preparation for the announcement of the election results.

Preliminary results are expected to be released within 24 hours, but it takes ten days for the official results to be announced, according to IHEC.

The Electoral Commission had closed today evening all polling stations across Iraq.

According to a table published by the commission, Saladin topped the rest of the governorates with a 27% voters' turnout, while Najaf governorate had the lowest one, as it did not exceed 14%.

related

Salih upon meeting IHEC and Plasschaert: Iraqi elections have an impact on the entire region

Date: 2021-09-08 17:57:16
Salih upon meeting IHEC and Plasschaert: Iraqi elections have an impact on the entire region

Warning of 'Jurf al-Sakhr' scenario, Sinjar's Arabs accuse IHEC of applying double standard

Date: 2021-03-15 15:05:06
Warning of 'Jurf al-Sakhr' scenario, Sinjar's Arabs accuse IHEC of applying double standard

IHEC: voters have received 70% of the electoral cards

Date: 2021-09-12 13:40:42
IHEC: voters have received 70% of the electoral cards

IHEC: we are ready to hold the elections on time

Date: 2021-03-22 18:13:47
IHEC: we are ready to hold the elections on time

IHEC suspends a candidate's certificate

Date: 2021-09-15 18:37:42
IHEC suspends a candidate's certificate

IHEC precludes Iraqi expats from the legislative elections

Date: 2021-03-23 12:17:26
IHEC precludes Iraqi expats from the legislative elections

candidates sign the electoral code in all Iraqi governorates

Date: 2021-09-20 11:56:30
candidates sign the electoral code in all Iraqi governorates

IHEC excludes 20 candidates for violating Article 8 of the Elections Law

Date: 2021-05-30 19:37:01
IHEC excludes 20 candidates for violating Article 8 of the Elections Law