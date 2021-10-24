Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

IHEC approves manual recounting in 297 electoral stations 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-24T18:48:35+0000
IHEC approves manual recounting in 297 electoral stations 

Shafaq News/ The Independent High Electoral Commission decided to manually re-count votes in 297 electoral stations, and responded to 461 appeals against the election results.

 The Commission said in a statement that it is studying the submitted appeals and 483 appeals were presented to the Board of Commissioners today. After completing the necessary investigative procedures the Board recommended rejecting 461 appeals for various reasons, the most important of which is the lack of evidence or the violation of the provisions of Article 38 / First of the Iraqi Parliament Elections Law in force.

 In the same context, the Council decided to approve manual re-counting in 297 electoral stations based on 22 appeals distributed to Diyala, Nineveh, Maysan, Karbala, Kirkuk, Dhi Qar, al-Anbar, Qadisiyah, Saladin, al-Muthanna, Basra, Baghdad, and Babel.

The commission will start the manual counting in Nineveh as of Wednesday, October 27, from 8 am until 5 pm, followed by the rest of the stations in all governorates.

related

Sara Allawi: the October 10 election was a chaos

Date: 2021-10-14 15:20:34
Sara Allawi: the October 10 election was a chaos

IHEC cracks a list of prohibitions to regulate electoral campaigning 

Date: 2021-06-19 16:04:58
IHEC cracks a list of prohibitions to regulate electoral campaigning 

IHEC: 95% of the manual recount process has been completed

Date: 2021-10-16 12:52:30
IHEC: 95% of the manual recount process has been completed

IHEC conducts its first tour to meet with voters in Baghdad 

Date: 2021-07-26 07:52:18
IHEC conducts its first tour to meet with voters in Baghdad 

IHEC: special pollings will take place on October 8

Date: 2021-09-18 17:28:41
IHEC: special pollings will take place on October 8

IHEC forms committees to monitor violations on the election day

Date: 2021-09-23 09:47:52
IHEC forms committees to monitor violations on the election day

IHEC announces distributing 14 million election IDs

Date: 2021-09-24 14:21:52
IHEC announces distributing 14 million election IDs

IHEC voted for Judge Jalil Khalaf to head the committee in the presence of UNAMI

Date: 2021-01-12 10:56:17
IHEC voted for Judge Jalil Khalaf to head the committee in the presence of UNAMI