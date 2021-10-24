IHEC approves manual recounting in 297 electoral stations 

Shafaq News/ The Independent High Electoral Commission decided to manually re-count votes in 297 electoral stations, and responded to 461 appeals against the election results.

The Commission said in a statement that it is studying the submitted appeals and 483 appeals were presented to the Board of Commissioners today. After completing the necessary investigative procedures the Board recommended rejecting 461 appeals for various reasons, the most important of which is the lack of evidence or the violation of the provisions of Article 38 / First of the Iraqi Parliament Elections Law in force.

In the same context, the Council decided to approve manual re-counting in 297 electoral stations based on 22 appeals distributed to Diyala, Nineveh, Maysan, Karbala, Kirkuk, Dhi Qar, al-Anbar, Qadisiyah, Saladin, al-Muthanna, Basra, Baghdad, and Babel.

The commission will start the manual counting in Nineveh as of Wednesday, October 27, from 8 am until 5 pm, followed by the rest of the stations in all governorates.