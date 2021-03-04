IHEC announces the candidates running for the next election

Shafaq News/ The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) revealed on Thursday the parties and political entities registered for the upcoming elections.

The commission stated in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency that the registration period of political alliances was extended until 1/5/2021, and the registration period of lists of candidates were extended until 17/4/2021, based on the analysis of the internal and external factors, including the institution and the adapted voting system single Non-Transferable Vote (SNTV).

They added, the number of participants in the elections is inconvenient to the number of constituencies which is 83, nor to the number of available parliamentary seats, which is 329.

The commission indicated that the number of officially authorized parties is 249, while the number of parties currently under establishment is 59, noting that 106 parties expressed their desire to participate in the elections.

They proceeded that the number of the certified alliances is 30, with ten alliances currently registering and seven alliances showing their desire to participate, while the number of candidates reached 144.

The commission explained that since the start of the updates in data on 2 January 2021, only 1,049,370 are done so far, including those born in 200, 2002, and 2003, which reach 279,595 voters, indicating that the data of refugee voters that has been updated biometrically is 14,794, which led to an increase in the total number of registrars with 15,534,518 voters, 13,284,931 of them have biometric cards.