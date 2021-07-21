Report

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-21
IHEC announces taking precautionary measures to protect ballot boxes' stores from fire 

Shafaq News / The Electoral Commission in Basra announced today that the ballot boxes' stores for the upcoming elections would be secured with self-extinguishing systems and alarms, in order to avoid the fire incidents that happened in the previous election process.

The director of the IHEC office in Basra, Haidar Al-Silawi, told Shafaq News Agency, "The commission's warehouses, in coordination with the security authorities, were also secured by stationing firefighting vehicles there, in anticipation of fire accidents." 

Al-Silawi added that his office will soon begin printing the ballot paper after approving the names of the candidates.

On May 12, 2018, the legislative elections' warehouses belonging to the Electoral Commission were exposed to large fires that affected ballot boxes, equipment, and computers, which political parties suggested at the time that these fires were intentionally ignited.

