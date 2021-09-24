Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

IHEC announces distributing 14 million election IDs

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-24T14:21:52+0000
IHEC announces distributing 14 million election IDs

Shafaq News / The assistant media spokesman for the Independent High Electoral Commission, Nibras Abu Soda, said the commission has distributed 14 million election IDs, out of a total of 17 million, according to the latest statistics.

 Abu Soda told Shafaq News agency, "The process of distributing electoral cards continues up to 48 hours before the special voting day."

Only 16 days are left until the Iraqi elections, while the number of voters who have not received their electoral cards has reached about three million.

 Yesterday, UHEC announced completing all preparations to conduct the elections on time.

related

IHEC extends voters' registration until mid-April

Date: 2021-04-04 08:08:07
IHEC extends voters' registration until mid-April

IHEC extends the electoral registration deadlines

Date: 2021-04-15 13:10:12
IHEC extends the electoral registration deadlines

IHEC is adamant about conducting the elections on date

Date: 2021-04-18 06:34:41
IHEC is adamant about conducting the elections on date

IHEC to form a committee to scrutinize the candidates

Date: 2021-05-07 18:45:06
IHEC to form a committee to scrutinize the candidates

IHEC cracks a list of prohibitions to regulate electoral campaigning 

Date: 2021-06-19 16:04:58
IHEC cracks a list of prohibitions to regulate electoral campaigning 

IHEC conducts its first tour to meet with voters in Baghdad 

Date: 2021-07-26 07:52:18
IHEC conducts its first tour to meet with voters in Baghdad 

IHEC: special pollings will take place on October 8

Date: 2021-09-18 17:28:41
IHEC: special pollings will take place on October 8

IHEC forms committees to monitor violations on the election day

Date: 2021-09-23 09:47:52
IHEC forms committees to monitor violations on the election day