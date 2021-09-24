IHEC announces distributing 14 million election IDs

Shafaq News / The assistant media spokesman for the Independent High Electoral Commission, Nibras Abu Soda, said the commission has distributed 14 million election IDs, out of a total of 17 million, according to the latest statistics.

Abu Soda told Shafaq News agency, "The process of distributing electoral cards continues up to 48 hours before the special voting day."

Only 16 days are left until the Iraqi elections, while the number of voters who have not received their electoral cards has reached about three million.

Yesterday, UHEC announced completing all preparations to conduct the elections on time.