IHEC announces completing the manual recount in Dhi Qar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-23T16:44:52+0000
IHEC announces completing the manual recount in Dhi Qar

Shafaq News/ The Independent High Electoral Commission in Iraq announced completing the manual recount of ballots in the contested electronic voting machines in Dhi Qar Governorate.

The Commission said in a statement that the recount was carried out based on the decision of the Elections' Judicial Authority, and in the presence of representatives of the contesting candidate, international observers and authorized media personnel.

The statement pointed out that the result of the manual recount in Dhi Qar will be submitted to the Board of Commissioners to take the appropriate recommendation.

It is noteworthy that many blocs, political parties and independent candidates questioned the validity of the results of the parliamentary elections, and accused the IHEC of manipulating the results.

