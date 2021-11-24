Report

IHEC announces a change in the distribution of parliamentary seats six governorate

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-24T15:58:45+0000
Shafaq News/ The Independent High Electoral Commission announced today that the total number of polling stations that have been manually recounted has reached 5304 so far.

Imad Jamil, a member of IHEC's media team, told Shafaq News Agency, "The electoral commission manually recounted 4,326 ballots in the contested electronic voting machines", no ting that the judiciary commission recounted 978.

He indicated that this process led to, "a change in the distribution of parliamentary seats in six governorates, namely Baghdad, Basra, Erbil, Nineveh, Kirkuk and Babel", pointing that the final election results will be announced after the judicial authority has completely approved the appeals decisions.

Many blocs, political parties and independent candidates questioned the validity of the results of the parliamentary elections and accused IHEC of manipulating the results.

