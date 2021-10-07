IHEC adds final touches on polling centers for the special voting day
Shafaq News/ The High Electoral Commission and the security forces began preparing the electoral centers today for the special voting day, which will start tomorrow morning.
Shafaq News agency correspondent reported that security cordons were imposed around the polling stations deployed in the military units and the headquarters of the security services in which the voters will cast their votes.
The polling stations are also being prepared for the displaced inside and outside the camps, while prison guards will be responsible for securing the polling stations for inmates.
The special Parliamentary voting will take place tomorrow, while the general vote will be held next Sunday.