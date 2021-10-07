Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

IHEC adds final touches on polling centers for the special voting day 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-07T09:56:22+0000
IHEC adds final touches on polling centers for the special voting day 

Shafaq News/ The High Electoral Commission and the security forces began preparing the electoral centers today for the special voting day, which will start tomorrow morning.

 Shafaq News agency correspondent reported that security cordons were imposed around the polling stations deployed in the military units and the headquarters of the security services in which the voters will cast their votes.

The polling stations are also being prepared for the displaced inside and outside the camps, while prison guards will be responsible for securing the polling stations for inmates.

The special Parliamentary voting will take place tomorrow, while the general vote will be held next Sunday.

related

Iraq is preparing for Election day 

Date: 2021-09-30 08:23:42
Iraq is preparing for Election day 

Iraqi Elections: on time, no law amendment

Date: 2021-06-12 19:53:26
Iraqi Elections: on time, no law amendment

Supreme Judicial Council form committees to follow up the elections day violations

Date: 2021-10-04 12:50:31
Supreme Judicial Council form committees to follow up the elections day violations

Azm coalition demands international supervision over the upcoming elections 

Date: 2021-06-17 10:09:17
Azm coalition demands international supervision over the upcoming elections 

IHEC: +21 million electoral IDs distributed ahead of the elections

Date: 2021-10-04 17:23:24
IHEC: +21 million electoral IDs distributed ahead of the elections

No changes regarding the elections date, government spokesperson says

Date: 2021-07-06 16:48:47
No changes regarding the elections date, government spokesperson says

Only 5% of voters have not received their electoral IDs in Nineveh, IHEC says

Date: 2021-10-05 17:10:21
Only 5% of voters have not received their electoral IDs in Nineveh, IHEC says

Al-Maliki's Coalition: no elections before meeting these two demands 

Date: 2021-07-08 10:51:41
Al-Maliki's Coalition: no elections before meeting these two demands 