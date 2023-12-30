IHEC addresses appeals process for Iraq's provincial elections

Shafaq News / The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) confirmed on Saturday that it has received 14 appeals and will receive more by the end of the official working hours tomorrow, Sunday. It clarified that the judicial board would decide on these appeals within ten days after their submission to the commission.

Jumana Al-Ghalai, IHEC’s spokesperson, informed Shafaq News that "According to IHEC Law No. 31 of 2019, the Commission receives appeals in the sphere of party and political organization affairs or through the electoral offices in the governorates for three days, and Sunday, at the end of the official work hours, marks the end of the appeal reception phase."

She continued, "Following this, IHEC prepares a response list within seven days, which must encompass all the appeals, submitting it to the judicial board. Subsequently, the board reviews the list and decides on the appeals within ten days, and the judicial board's decision is final and cannot be appealed."

Al-Ghalai pointed out, "The number of appeals received by the Commission since Friday, the first day of appeals, is 14, and the Commission continues to receive appeals in the domain of party and political organization affairs for three days. There are no red or green appeals; these are complaints, not appeals."

Notably, IHEC announced the final results of the 2023 Provincial Councils and Districts elections two days ago, and the winners' names have been identified.