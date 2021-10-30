IHEC: Electronic and manual counts are 100% compatible with al-Karkh

Shafaq News/ The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) has completed the manual recount of the ballots in al-Karkh side of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

The recount was underwent in response to appeals filed instigated by several political parties regarding the accuracy of the voting via the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

A brief press release by IHEC said that the results of the manual and the electronic counts are 100% the same.

In fact, the results for Diyala, Masyan, al-Rusafa/Baghdad came all compatible in electronic and manual count.