IHEC Announces Preliminary Results for Iraq's Provincial Council Elections

Shafaq News/ The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) revealed the preliminary results of Iraq's provincial council elections held on Monday.

Omar Ahmed, the Commission's Chairman, announced that the released results encompass 94.4% of the total outcomes, emphasizing the successful implementation of the constitutional mandate for governorate council elections.

Key Results:

1. Baghdad Governorate:

- Taqadum Alliance (led by Mohamad Al-Halbousi and Khamis Khanjar): First

- Nai (We Build) Alliance: Second

- State of Law Coalition: Third

2. Wasit Governorate:

- The "Wasit Ajmal" list secured the highest votes with 93,837.

3. Al-Qadisiyah Governorate:

- Nabni coalition: First with 54,488 votes

- State of Law coalition: Second

4. Najaf Governorate

- Nabni Alliance: First with 42,099 votes

5. Al-Anbar Governorate:

- Taqadum Alliance: First with 154,733 votes

6. Kirkuk Governorate:

- "Kirkuk Our Strength and Our Will" coalition: First with 139,373 votes

7. Diyala Governorate:

- National Diyala Alliance: First with 97,185 votes

8. Karbala:

- Ibdaa Karbala coalition: First with 99,166 votes

9. Babel Governorate:

- Nabni Alliance: First with 79,611 votes

10. Basra Governorate:

- Tasmeem coalition: First with 266,999 votes

11. Dhi Qar Governorate:

- Nabni coalition: First with 73,238 votes

12. Maysan Governorate:

- Nabni Alliance: First with 51,101 votes

13. Muthanna Governorate:

- State of Law coalition: First with 46,750 votes

14. Saladin Governorate:

- National Masses Coalition Party: First with 122,305 votes

15. Nineveh Governorate:

- Nineveh, For Its People Coalition: First with 141,749 votes

- Kurdistan Democratic Party: Second with 127,938 votes