IHEC: 95% of the manual recount process has been completed

Date: 2021-10-16T12:52:30+0000
Shafaq News/ A member of the Media office of the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), Emad Jamil, said that 95% of the ballot manual recounting and re-sorting process in the reserved Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) had been completed.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency earlier today, Saturday, Jamil said that the manual recount results were not different from the results obtained by the electronic counts.

"The total number of complaints amounted to 356; only two were red. 85% of the yellow, green, and red complaints had been looked into."

The process, Jamil said, was held under the observation of the political and international entities. "IHEC will issue resolutions in a few days."

