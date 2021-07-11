IHEC: +3000 candidates running for the elections with the commence of electoral campaigning

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) has ratified the applications of more than 3000 candidates contesting for the legislative elections scheduled for October 10 and announced launching the electoral campaigns.

In its weekly statement, IHEC said that it had completed the process of assigning numbers to 3244 candidates approved by the board of commissioners.

The candidates, according to IHEC's statements, are now warranted to practice electoral campaigning between 8/7/2021 and 7/10/2021.

The Commission said that it will carry out a simulation on July 12 in a single station from every electoral center, 1079 throughout the country, to test the speed and accuracy of the transmission between the stations and the national office in cooperation with the Korean "MIRO" corporation, United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), and the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES), among other international actors.