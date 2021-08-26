Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

IHEC: 120 international observers to assist with election observation

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-26T09:05:50+0000
IHEC: 120 international observers to assist with election observation

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s High Electoral Commission announced today, Thursday, that it has completed the necessary preparations for securing the participation of the displaced in the upcoming Iraqi elections.

The Commission’s officials said at a press conference held in Baghdad, that that the displaced persons are allowed to vote two days before the date of the elections (October 10), indicating that 120,000 displaced people are eligible to vote.

The Commission coordinated with the United Nations to send 120 international observers to assist with election observation.

 

related

IHEC excludes 20 candidates for violating Article 8 of the Elections Law

Date: 2021-05-30 19:37:01
IHEC excludes 20 candidates for violating Article 8 of the Elections Law

Iraqi government endorses IHEC's endeavors to hold the early elections as scheduled

Date: 2021-06-15 15:49:50
Iraqi government endorses IHEC's endeavors to hold the early elections as scheduled

IHEC grants the candidates included the "Baath uprooting list" an ultimatum to appeal

Date: 2021-06-20 15:05:44
IHEC grants the candidates included the "Baath uprooting list" an ultimatum to appeal

The two Iraqi presidencies urged to legislate the election law

Date: 2020-09-05 12:34:36
The two Iraqi presidencies urged to legislate the election law

IHEC: +3000 candidates running for the elections with the commence of electoral campaigning

Date: 2021-07-11 07:01:47
IHEC: +3000 candidates running for the elections with the commence of electoral campaigning

IHEC suggests holding the Parliamentary election on October 16, 2020

Date: 2021-01-17 16:13:41
IHEC suggests holding the Parliamentary election on October 16, 2020

120,000 IDPs will cast in October's polls, IHEC says

Date: 2021-07-27 15:20:47
120,000 IDPs will cast in October's polls, IHEC says

IHEC denies reports delivering non-biometric electoral cards

Date: 2021-02-11 17:24:04
IHEC denies reports delivering non-biometric electoral cards