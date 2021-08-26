IHEC: 120 international observers to assist with election observation

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s High Electoral Commission announced today, Thursday, that it has completed the necessary preparations for securing the participation of the displaced in the upcoming Iraqi elections.

The Commission’s officials said at a press conference held in Baghdad, that that the displaced persons are allowed to vote two days before the date of the elections (October 10), indicating that 120,000 displaced people are eligible to vote.

The Commission coordinated with the United Nations to send 120 international observers to assist with election observation.