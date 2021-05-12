IHCRC raises questions about the report of the fact-finding committee investigating the Ibn Khatib incident

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights (IHCHR) highlighted discrepancies in the report of the investigative committee that investigated the tragic incident od Ibn Khatib hospital.

Commission Member, Ali-bayati, said in a statement today, Wednesday, that the report only recommended imposing disciplinary penalties upon the head of al-Rusafa Health Director and the Hospital director, among other officials, without referring them to Judiciary.

"The director of the hospital, his aides, and others were also arrested pursuant to Article 341 of the Iraqi Penal Code for charges related to negligence and abusing authority," the statement added.

"Given that this negligence and abuse of authority require a specialized investigation committee itself, and the formed specialized Committee's prerogatives do not include filing lawsuits, then why are they still held in custody in accordance with Article 341?"

"If serving justice demands referring them to Judiciary and prosecuting them criminally, why did the report mention that?"

"The families and the teams of IHCHR are not allowed to visit the arrestees," he added.

Al-Bayati called the Iraqi Parliament to vote upon the bill submitted by the government to compensate for the families of the victims who lost their lives in the incident.

The fire sparked by an Oxygen tank explosion in Ibn Khatib hospital in Baghdad resulted in 88 deaths and 110 injuries.

In the aftermath of the incident, PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi suspended the Minister of Health and Environment, Baghdad's Governor, and the Health Director of al-Rusafa/Baghdad.

In the same context, the Supreme Judicial Council issued an apprehension order against the director of Ibn Khatib hospital among other employees in the hospital.