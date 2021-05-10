IHCHR warns of a "dangerous downfall" amid a series of activists' assassinations

Shafaq News / The Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights warned, on Monday, of a "dangerous downfall" for the country amid the series of assassinations and chaos targeting activists and journalists.

A member of the Commission, Fadel Al-Gharawi, said in a statement, "the attempt to assassinate the journalist Ahmed Hassan in al-Diwaniyah governorate is a brutal attempt aimed at silencing mouths, spreading chaos, and pushing the country to a leap into the unknown."

"89 assassinations and assassination attempts took place since the beginning of the demonstrations in all governorates of Iraq, targeting activists, media personnel and bloggers", he said.

On Monday, a security source reported that the Euphrates satellite correspondent, Ahmed Hassan, was shot and seriously injured by unidentified gunmen in al-Diwaniyah governorate.

Al-Gharawi condemned the "heinous crime", calling on the government and security forces to "take their role” in protecting activists and journalists, and uncover the perpetrators.

Activists usually accuse Pro-Iranian groups of carrying out such assassinations, especially since government investigations into these incidents are usually restricted against unknown.

The series of activists' assassinations is not new, and was preceded by assassinations of journalists and bloggers, including the assassination of the strategic expert, Hisham Al-Hashemi.

In August 2020, the Iraqi government announced that 560 demonstrators and security personnel were killed during the protests in various cities in Iraq, including dozens of activists who unknown persons assassinated.