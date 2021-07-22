IHCHR: the public avoid vaccines for they distrust the Government's health strategies 

Shafaq News/ Low vaccination turnout stems from the distrust in the government's public health policies and lack of awareness, Member of the Iraqi Higher Commission for Human Rights (IHCHR) Fadhel al-Gharrawi said on Thursday.

"Poor compliance, lack of awareness, concerns about the complications of the vaccine, and the absence of an intensive national campaign are the main reasons for refraining from having the vaccine," he said.

"Iraq is haunted by an imminent danger due to surging case counts. Exceptional measures shall be made by the Iraqi government. It must start a national campaign and adopt a vaccination ID."

The Iraqi Ministry of Health confirmed today that the country is on the cusp of a humanitarian disaster after recording unprecedented rates of cases and mortalities during the current COVID-19's third wave.

The Ministry said in a statement, "The epidemiological curve continues to rise as a result of the increase in the rates of cases and deaths, in light of the exposure of Iraq and the countries of the world to a harsh third wave of COVID-19, causing severe pressure on hospitals and COVID treatment centers."

"Over the past period, we have been warning of ignoring the preventive measures issued by the competent health authorities, as most citizens continued to practice their social activities and hold events and human gatherings without committing to preventive measures", adding that public health and epidemiology experts confirm that COVID-19's new variant spreads quickly among young people and children, which increases pressure on health institutions.

The statement called on citizens to adhere to the preventive measures, "as the country is on the cusp of a health and humanitarian disaster."

The Ministry called on citizens to wear a mask, go out only for necessity, adhere to social distancing, prevent gatherings, and take the vaccine as soon as possible.

Since the outbreak of the virus in Iraq, more than 1.5 million people have contracted it, more than 18,000 people have passed away, while about 1.2 million people received one or two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.