Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

IHCHR member calls IHEC to extend the Biometric ID registration deadline

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-01T15:18:19+0000
IHCHR member calls IHEC to extend the Biometric ID registration deadline

Shafaq News/ A member of the Iraqi Higher Commission for Human Rights (IHCHR) called on the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) to extend the deadline of the Biometric ID registration to offer the opportunity to a maximum number of voters to participate in the elections.

Commission Member, Fadel al-Gharawi, said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency that the “wide electoral participation” contributes to “protecting the electoral votes” and bolsters “the political rights of the voter”.

“We call on IHEC to extend the deadline of updating the Biometric IDs,” he said.

Al-Gharawi continued, “The voters’ aversion is attributed to the lack of trust in the political process,” deeming the participation in the elections as “an opportunity to achieve positive change that preserves the electoral security of the voter,”

related

Iraqi Higher Commission for Human Rights: complaints of torture by the Anti-Corruption Commission

Date: 2021-03-04 13:02:51
Iraqi Higher Commission for Human Rights: complaints of torture by the Anti-Corruption Commission