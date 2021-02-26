IHCHR lashes at the governments' silence as the situation in Dhi Qar escalates

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights member, Ali al-bayati, criticized the government's silence as the situation spirals out of control in Dhi Qar Governorate.

Al-Bayati tweeted earlier today, Friday, "The situation is out of control in Nasiriyah and the blood is flowing while the government is watching."

He added, "The outcome of the five days of protests in the governorate is: 5 killed and 271wounded; 147 from ISF."

For its part, the High Commission for Human Rights in Iraq condemned the security chaos in Dhi Qar Governorate, which caused casualties among the demonstrators and the security forces.

The commission said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency it followed up through its monitoring teams the protests in Dhi Qar governorate, "The. clashes between demonstrators and security forces exacerbated and led with great regret the death of demonstrators and wounding 147 of the demonstrators and security forces as a result of the use of live bullets and tear gas, stones, and sharp tools, in addition to burning the governorate building, and closing al-Zaytoun and al-Karamah bridges with burning tires."

The commission warned that "the continuing insecurity, the failure to address the exacerbating problems, and the government and security enforcement's role in maintaining security and safety, will lead to chaos and the fall of a large number of victims."

"We previously called on the prime minister to take over the security situation in the governorate and take urgent measures to stop the blood bath, extend security, and stop the chaos. We renew our call today after the escalation of clashes and the fall of this large number of martyrs and injured."

The commission called on the local government to respond to "the demonstrators' demands to save lives and preserve the public and private money."