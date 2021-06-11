IHCHR demands the Iraqi government to compensate for the repercussions of dinar depreciation

Shafaq News/ A member of the Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights (IHCHR) said that the Government shall compensate the citizens for the rise of basic sustenance materials after depreciating the Iraqi dinar.

Commission Member, Fadhel al-Gharrawi, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "vulnerable and lower-income segments have inflicted severe damage because of raising the dollar's price which caused a huge rise in the sustenance price."

"The Iraqi citizen suffers many crises on a daily basis; poor services, and poor power supply, as well as the collapse of Healthcare, educational, and environmental systems, all together with unemployment and low salaries."

"The continuously rising prices prompts us to demand the government to compensate the citizens by directly from the emergency budget to mitigate the damage they sustained."