IHCHR demands the Federal Government: fulfill your pledges

Shafaq News / The Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights expressed on Monday its strong dissatisfaction with the high prices of goods due to the Iraqi dinar's devaluation against the US dollar, demanding the federal government to fulfill its pledges to the demonstrators and the Council of Representatives.

IHCHR office in Basra Governorate said, in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, "the increase in the dollar price hit low-income classes, those below the poverty line, and the owners of small shops and markets, with astonishment, pain, and resentment."

The office warned, "this will lead to negative outcomes on citizen's economic, psychological, familial, and social conditions in a year in which the pandemic struck society in its beginning and poverty at its end."

"The office demands the central government to fulfill its pledges to the demonstrators, whose demands were to improve social conditions," it continued.

The office called on "the Council of Representatives to play its role against the poor conditions that the largest part of society is exposed to."