IHCHR demands softer handling for "Humanitarian Emergencies" during the curfew

Shafaq News/ The Independent High Commission for Human Rights (IHCHR) urged the General Directorate for Traffic to pay heeds to "Humanitarian Emergencies" during the total curfew after the Iftar time.

Commission Member Fadel al-Gharrawi said, "some humanitarian cases and emergencies shall be considered by the General Directorate for Traffic before imposing fines."

"fining shall not be abusive and exaggerated. It must account for humanitarian conditions of patients, travelers, and low-income citizens, especially after the Iftar, the beginning of the night curfews in some governorates."

"Verbal warning can be given for those cases. We are sure that the General Directorate for Traffic is not devoid of humanity, but we request an immediate review in this particular situation."

For over a month now, the Iraqi authorities have imposed a lockdown, including a partial curfew, suspending schools and sports activities.