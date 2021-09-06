IHCHR criticizes the government's "failure" to compensate October 2019 victims' families

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-06T08:44:50+0000

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights in Al-Muthanna Governorate, said it was surprised at the failure to implement government decisions to compensate "martyrs and wounded" of the October 2019 protests. The director of the commission's office in Al-Muthanna, Majid Al-Jayashi, told Shafaq News Agency that there is a lack of follow-up on the families of the martyrs and the wounded in the governorate. He added, "Many of the victims' families did not receive any of their rights, despite the government's decision to include them in Law No. 20 of 2019 and amended Law No. 57 of 2015." He noted that no committees have been formed so far to follow up on the compensation process and decisions to oblige the Ministry of Health to provide treatment for injured protesters outside the country. Al-Jayashi called on the government to solve the issue, pointing out that his office had written and received complaints related to this issue.

