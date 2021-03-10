IHCHR criticizes government figures non-compliance to COVID-19 measures

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights (IHCHR) denounced the Iraqi government's non-compliance to the preventive directives it issued to enact COVID-19 spread.

Ali al-Bayati, IHCHR member, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "high profile government figures do not adhere to the preventive measures issued by the government in governmental activities. However, they execute those who violate these measures during social activities."

"The measures that apply to citizens also apply to government figures and parties. Violators must be held accountable. Those are legal procedures; whoever breaches them must be indicted. Law applies to all, not some."

The Supreme Commission for National Health and Safety rolled on February 18 a list of preventive measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.