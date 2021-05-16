Report

IHCHR calls the PM to abolish the curfew violation fines

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-16T07:57:20+0000
IHCHR calls the PM to abolish the curfew violation fines

Shafaq News/ A member of the Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights (IHCHR) urged the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, to launch an initiative to annul the curfew violation fines that amount to millions of dinars.

Commission Member Dr. Fadel al-Gharrawi, said in a statement today, Sunday, that the majority of the issued punitive fines were imposed on taxi drivers and low-income workers who had to violate the curfew measures only to be able to provide the subsistence of their families.

Al-Gharrawi called on "the Prime Minister and Director-General of the Traffic Directorate to launch a humanitarian initiative to omit all the fines issued during the curfew as we relive the blessings of Eid el-Fitr," deeming this step "Humanitarian duty towards the citizens".

