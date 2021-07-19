IHCHR calls on PM al-Kadhimi to announce Health Emergency in Iraq

Shafaq News/ A member of the Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights (IHCHR) called on the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, to announce a nationwide health emergency and start a comprehensive vaccination rollout.

Commission Member Fadel al-Gharawi told Shafaq News agency, "the exacerbating situation of the pandemic portends a massive health disaster."

"The citizens' non-compliance to the preventive measures, poor health knowledge, and the stubborn refusal to receive the vaccine exacerbated the condition," he said.

Al-Gharawi asserted the need to issue the health passport and start an intensive media campaign to motivate the public to receive the vaccine.

Iraq on Monday reported a record high of 9,883 COVID-19 cases in a single day, bringing the total tally to more than 1.5 million cases since the emergence of the virus.

According to the Iraqi Ministry of Health, 62 patients have passed away from the complications of the virus, the highest since the outbreak of the virus in the country, and 8,278 achieved full recovery.

The total count of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,501,595, including 1,364,545 recoveries, and 17,982 deaths.