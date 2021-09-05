Report

IHCHR calls for protecting journalists from the violent repercussions of the electoral competition

2021-09-05
Shafaq News/ The Office of the Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights (IHCHR) in Diyala demanded on Sunday devising integrated plans to protect journalists and candidates from the repercussions of hostile electoral wars.

In the aftermath of yesterday's attack on press reporter's residence in Baquba, the director of the office, Salah Mahdi al-Majma`i, told Shafaq News Agency, "Security and intelligence plans must be adopted to protect journalists, candidates, and residential areas from possible violent attacks in light of the escalating electoral competition in the governorate."

"Restrictions to the freedom of expression and intolerance to criticism and other opinions are behaviors that contradict with the democratic process and the individual's personal and cultural freedom," he said.

Al-Majma`i attributed the increasing frequency of those attacks to "halting the approval of the Cybercrime Law."

"Political money and influence, and the indifference the state's prestige may be exploited to reach the parliament's hall."

With the parliamentary elections around the corner, observers in Diyala anticipate an escalation of violence against media figures, bloggers, and civil activists amid a tense electoral competition between rival multi-sectarian forces.

