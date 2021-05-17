Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

IHCHR calls for aligning prison conditions in Iraq with the international standards

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-17T10:45:52+0000
IHCHR calls for aligning prison conditions in Iraq with the international standards

Shafaq News/ A member of the Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights (IHCHR) expressed discontent over the prisons and detention centers in the country, saying that they must be brought up to international standards.

Commission Member, Fadhel al-Gharrawi, said in a statement today, Wednesday, "the majority of prisons and detention centers in the country still witness many challenges and problems. They are far from implementing the international standards for dealing with inmates and arrestees."

"overcrowding, family visits, legal guarantees, food, health, the old prisons and detention centers, the multiplicity of prison administration and inter-ministerial detention centers, the lack of real rehabilitation programs, and the waste of public money," al-Gharrawi highlighted some of the issues in Iraqi prisons.

"The need is dire to put the international standards and human rights guarantees into force, stop the violations, legislate a code for alternative penalties to address the overcrowding issue and halt the waste of treasury funds."

related

IHCHR lashes at the governments' silence as the situation in Dhi Qar escalates

Date: 2021-02-26 16:47:54
IHCHR lashes at the governments' silence as the situation in Dhi Qar escalates

The Christian community shrunk to 250,000 from 1.5 pre-2003, IHCHR says

Date: 2021-03-07 18:30:46
The Christian community shrunk to 250,000 from 1.5 pre-2003, IHCHR says

The Curfew is imposed for issues relation to national security, JOC spokesperson says

Date: 2021-05-13 12:48:13
The Curfew is imposed for issues relation to national security, JOC spokesperson says

IHCHR to protect displaced people’s rights

Date: 2020-08-08 10:34:57
IHCHR to protect displaced people’s rights

IHCHR demands the Federal Government: fulfill your pledges

Date: 2020-12-21 12:18:33
IHCHR demands the Federal Government: fulfill your pledges