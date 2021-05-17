IHCHR calls for aligning prison conditions in Iraq with the international standards

Shafaq News/ A member of the Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights (IHCHR) expressed discontent over the prisons and detention centers in the country, saying that they must be brought up to international standards.

Commission Member, Fadhel al-Gharrawi, said in a statement today, Wednesday, "the majority of prisons and detention centers in the country still witness many challenges and problems. They are far from implementing the international standards for dealing with inmates and arrestees."

"overcrowding, family visits, legal guarantees, food, health, the old prisons and detention centers, the multiplicity of prison administration and inter-ministerial detention centers, the lack of real rehabilitation programs, and the waste of public money," al-Gharrawi highlighted some of the issues in Iraqi prisons.

"The need is dire to put the international standards and human rights guarantees into force, stop the violations, legislate a code for alternative penalties to address the overcrowding issue and halt the waste of treasury funds."